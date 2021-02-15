Analysts Expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.30). Chiasma posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other Chiasma news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 575,343 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 54.4% in the third quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 371,307 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHMA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.33. 44,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,959. The firm has a market cap of $250.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.