Analysts Expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,943 shares of company stock worth $925,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

CNST traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,324. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

