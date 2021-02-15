Analysts Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $210,502.80. Also, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSS opened at $4.47 on Monday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.