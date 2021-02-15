Analysts Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.74. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after buying an additional 211,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $400.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,041. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $400.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

