Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.27). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

XENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,624 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 250.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

