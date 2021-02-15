Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $2.00. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $100.54. 15,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,776. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after buying an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 86,644 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.