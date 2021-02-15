Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MTSI stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $127,503.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,736.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,465 in the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 108,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

