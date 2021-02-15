Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,648 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 56,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,510. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

