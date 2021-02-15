Analysts Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. Standex International posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex International in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Standex International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $92.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.