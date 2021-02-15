Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report sales of $38.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the highest is $42.10 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $76.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $210.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.20 million to $212.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $199.13 million, with estimates ranging from $190.02 million to $202.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $220.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 7.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Target Hospitality by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

