Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alteryx, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alteryx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alteryx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $118.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.89, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75.

In other news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $235,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $239,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,253,471 shares of company stock worth $257,804,862. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Alteryx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alteryx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.