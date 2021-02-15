Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kamada Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kamada in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. Kamada has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kamada by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

