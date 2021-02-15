Analysts Issue Forecasts for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

QSR opened at C$75.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$22.86 billion and a PE ratio of 46.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$36.48 and a 1 year high of C$89.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.16%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

