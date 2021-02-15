Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Kraft Heinz Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of -88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

