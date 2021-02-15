Analysts Issue Forecasts for Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

NYSE UTZ opened at $25.49 on Monday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at about $19,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at about $10,631,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

