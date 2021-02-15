Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zynga Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zynga in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $11.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,721,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,220. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 367,962 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $12,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

