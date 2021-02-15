Analysts Offer Predictions for BorgWarner Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BWA opened at $41.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.