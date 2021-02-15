Analysts Offer Predictions for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

GDDY stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,687 shares of company stock worth $11,669,400 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

