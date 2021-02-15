Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) stock opened at C$75.03 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$36.48 and a 12-month high of C$89.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.52. The stock has a market cap of C$22.86 billion and a PE ratio of 46.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.16%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

