Analysts Offer Predictions for United Therapeutics Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $167.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

