Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (CCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE: CCO):

2/12/2021 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$22.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.00.

2/12/2021 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$23.00.

2/12/2021 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$13.00 to C$18.00.

2/12/2021 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

2/12/2021 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

2/2/2021 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.00.

12/17/2020 – Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.50.

Shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) stock traded up C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$20.02. 1,160,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,579. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.71. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

