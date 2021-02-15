Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE: VLRS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

2/3/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

1/28/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

1/27/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

1/25/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

1/12/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VLRS opened at $13.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $139,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

