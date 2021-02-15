Analysts Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.22.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$6.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.25. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.12 and a 52-week high of C$9.99.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

