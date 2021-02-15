Analysts Set Expectations for Invacare Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invacare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Invacare stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. Invacare has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $295.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Invacare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Invacare by 325.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

