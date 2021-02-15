Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 15th (AAPL, AIMC, BKNG, CMC, DAI, FMX, GDDY, GDOT, INGN, LXS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 15th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $164.00 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $160.00 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altra Industrial’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6% and 4.9%, respectively. Strength in the company’s defense and transportation markets is likely to drive its top line in the quarters ahead. Also, diversified businesses, focus on deleveraging the balance sheet, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies will favor the company. For 2021, the company anticipates sales to be $1,790-$1,830 million, higher than $1,726 million in 2020. However, in the past three months, Altra Industrial’s shares have underperformed the industry. Also, weakness across multiple end markets, including commercial aerospace, metals, mining and others, is concerning. In addition, a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses might put pressure on margins in the quarters ahead.”

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $2,258.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Booking Holdings is benefiting from improving bookings. The re-opening of economy is contributing well to the company's bookings. Further, its strong efforts toward ramping up the merchant business are major positives. Additionally, its expanding payment platform is acting as a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about its highly variable cost structure and strong liquidity position, which are expected to help it in navigating through the current crisis scenario. Further, growing alternative accommodation business and strengthening flight capabilities are other positives. However, disruptions in the travel industry caused by coronavirus remain major headwinds. Moreover, the current pandemic situation is likely to persist as a headwind in the near term. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The company expects strong steel demand in fiscal 2021, prompted by recovery in the construction sector and rebound in Central European industrial production. Construction activity in the United States continues to improve and will likely to translate into improved long product steel demand. Construction demand in Poland and the company's investment in the country also fortify its prospects. Strong fabrication backlogs and upbeat metal margins are likely to aid the company's fiscal 2021 results. However, finished steel volumes for North America and Europe operations might be impacted by seasonal trends in second-quarter fiscal 2021 as construction activity slowed due to holidays and winter weather. Commercial Metals’ earnings estimates for second-quarter fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2021 have undergone downward revisions lately.”

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA declined in the past three months. The company reported dismal third-quarter 2020 results, with top and bottom line declining year over year. Results were marred by coronavirus-led impacts on operations across most segments. In fact, FEMSA Comercio’s Fuel Division was most impacted by the pandemic-led challenges. In the reported quarter, the Fuel Division’s performance was hurt by reduced mobility due to the pandemic and decline in average fuel price per liter. However, a strong gross margin picture is an upside for the company. During the third quarter, consolidated gross margin gained from positive sales mix, efficient collaboration with key supplier partners and better margins in Ecuador. Additionally, the company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track.”

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s fourth-quarter revenues were driven by strong product demand, new customer addition and efficient execution. The company continued to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of all its products, including domain products drove top-line growth. Higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral drove growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in the emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Dot's shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time, due to consecutive earnings beat in the last four quarters. Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Its banking as a Service or BaaS platform programs are growing quickly, contributing to GDV and active card growth. The company's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. However, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality.”

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inogen saw revenue growth in its Rental segment in the third quarter. Sequential growth in total revenues and a strong liquidity position are encouraging. Inogen expects the business-to-business arm to be a strong contributor to revenues in 2020, thanks to the Tidal Assist Ventilator. However, Inogen ended the third quarter on a weak note, reporting wider-than-expected loss and revenue miss. Inogen reported a decline in business-to-business international and domestic revenues in the third quarter of 2020. Also, decline in direct-to-consumer revenues during the quarter is concerning. The company saw softness in its Sales segment in the third quarter. The significant contraction in gross margin and operating loss added to the woes. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been going up over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020 after three consecutive seasons of under-application of fertilizers, and the momentum is likely to continue moving ahead. The acquisition of Brazil-based Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, Mosaic has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China. The coronavirus outbreak is impacting fertilizer demand in China. Further, lower potash and phosphate prices are impacting its sales.”

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Puma Biotech’s only marketed drug Nerlynx is approved for early-stage breast cancer patients in the United States and other countries. Recently, Nerlynx’s combo was approved to address the third-line breast cancer indication based on data from the NALA study. This label expansion nod should drive sales higher in the future quarters. Notably, several studies on Nerlynx targeting different types of cancer indications are currently underway. However, Puma Biotech is heavily dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock’s peotential. Moreover, Nerlynx sales were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 so far, which remains a woe. Loss estimates have widened ahead of Q4 earnings results. Puma Biotech has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smucker has lagged the industry in the past six months. Higher stay-at-home trends are marring the company’s Away From Home business, which is likely to remain soft. Also, Smucker expects escalated SD&A costs in fiscal 2021. In fact, increased marketing investments in the back half of the year are likely to weigh on earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from increased demand due to coronavirus-led higher at-home consumption, which has been driving its retail businesses. This was evident in second-quarter, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were mainly backed by strength in the U.S. Retail Coffee and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods units, which are likely to keep gaining on elevated demand. Notably, management raised its fiscal 2021 view.”

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $611.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TransDigm has been enjoying significant growth opportunities in the defense space on account of the expansionary budgetary policy adopted by the U.S. administration and other developing nations in the past couple of years. To overcome its setback in commercial aerospace, the stock is exploring new business opportunities, which, in turn, in turn should expand its footprint across the board. Moreover, in a year’s time, TransDigm’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the demand for its commercial OEM products will continue to be lower throughout fiscal 2021 due to reductions in OEM production rates and airlines deferring new aircraft orders, since the pandemic is still prevalent worldwide. A comparative analysis of its historical P/E ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors' concern.”

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’ fourth-quarter 2020 revenues increased year over year on a global, broad-based recovery in advertising revenues driven by continued strength in markets that saw earlier recoveries from the pandemic. Strong brand advertiser demand for digital ads and for Twitter’s solutions are major positives. Global conversation around current events and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Additionally, product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline boosted user retention across new and recently reactivated accounts. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well for the stock.”

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynga’s fourth-quarter 2020 results benefited from strength in live services as well as benefits from the acquisitions of Peak and Rollic. In particular, contributions from the Social Slots portfolio, Words With Friends, CSR2, Empires & Puzzles and the Casual Cards portfolio drove top-line growth. Contributions from forever franchises and the newly added Toon Blast and Toy Blast aided online revenue growth. Further, uptick in player engagement from newly launched Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells was a major positive. Moreover, strong demand in the holiday season and first full-quarter contributions from Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio boosted advertising revenues. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, stiff competition from the likes of EA, Activision Blizzard and Take Two Interactive is an overhang.”

