Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

2/10/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

2/5/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

2/2/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

1/27/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

1/14/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

BRMK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,783. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

