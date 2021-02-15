Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ: GFED):

2/11/2021 – Guaranty Federal Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

2/10/2021 – Guaranty Federal Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

1/27/2021 – Guaranty Federal Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

1/26/2021 – Guaranty Federal Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

12/30/2020 – Guaranty Federal Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

12/18/2020 – Guaranty Federal Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

12/17/2020 – Guaranty Federal Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Shares of GFED traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.85. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $82.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc alerts:

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.