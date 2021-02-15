Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) recently:

2/8/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00.

1/26/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have underperformed the industry in the past six months. While the company continued with its earnings beat streak in third-quarter 2020, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter in row. COVID-19 crisis and related government mandates to cancel, postpone or relocate live events since mid-March have hurt the company’s business. Management also cautioned about incremental expenses and soft OIBDA performance in the final quarter. Nonetheless, the company has been undertaking steps to address pandemic-related challenges. WWE’s focus on original content, driving subscriber count, raising content rights fees and monetization of video content bode well. Markedly, both top and bottom-line grew year over year. We note that both Media and Consumer Products divisions recorded higher revenues.”

1/19/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – World Wrestling Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

WWE opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

