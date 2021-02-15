Analyzing DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arrow Financial and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 DBS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Arrow Financial currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.94%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than DBS Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrow Financial and DBS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $138.31 million 3.48 $37.47 million $2.43 12.79 DBS Group $15.04 billion 3.37 $4.69 billion $7.23 10.99

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. DBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 26.71% 12.14% 1.10% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Arrow Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DBS Group pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Arrow Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats DBS Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns twenty-seven branch banking offices; and leases thirteen branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

