Analyzing Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

87.5% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AlloVir shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Editas Medicine and AlloVir’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $20.53 million 176.92 -$133.75 million ($2.68) -21.62 AlloVir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AlloVir has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Editas Medicine and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 2 3 3 0 2.13 AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.94%. AlloVir has a consensus target price of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.77%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -99.62% -26.74% -16.38% AlloVir N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AlloVir beats Editas Medicine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. It also develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. In addition, the company develops EDIT-102 for the treatment of Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa 4, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and EDIT-301 treat sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; strategic research collaboration Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease; and research collaboration with Sandhill Therapeutics, Inc. to develop allogeneic healthy donor derived NK cell medicines for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.