Analyzing Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) & Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Intellicheck has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intellicheck and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -5.64% -3.57% -3.06% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intellicheck and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $7.66 million 34.63 -$2.55 million ($0.16) -90.06 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellicheck.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intellicheck and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 2 0 3.00 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intellicheck currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Intellicheck’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Intellicheck shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intellicheck beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. The company also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; PORT ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient. The company also provides electronic prescription system for physicians in private practice; electronic prior authorization system, which connects to health plans and pharmacies to verify prior authorization requirements related to medical tests, procedures, devices, and drugs that require pre-approval by insurers; and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that provides the ability to connect with 43 various hospital EMR systems. In addition, it offers hardware products, such as Web real time communications, an advanced televideo conferencing system, as well as medical cart and various net medical USB digital diagnosing tools. Further, the company provides video clinical services, such as neurology and stroke assessment, behavioral assessment, and critical care; diagnostic services, including radiology and cardiology; and video primary care services. Additionally, it provides management and administrative services, such as credentialing, call center, recruiting and staffing, and professional liability insurance services; software hosting and maintenance, and custom programming; scanning services; and consulting, training, and installation services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

