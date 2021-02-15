Analyzing Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonova and Guided Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $2.96 billion 5.85 $489.96 million $1.49 36.05 Guided Therapeutics $40,000.00 174.64 -$1.92 million N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.3% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonova and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A Guided Therapeutics N/A -29.31% 502.80%

Risk & Volatility

Sonova has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonova and Guided Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 0 6 2 0 2.25 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sonova beats Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSantÃ©, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands. Sonova Holding AG sells its products through wholesale companies and independent distributors; and provides professional audiological care services through a network of approximately 3,500 stores and clinics. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in StÃ¤fa, Switzerland.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

