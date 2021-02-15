ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the January 14th total of 16,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,919 shares of company stock worth $2,434,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

