ANON 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 47% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $21,748.67 and $14.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANON has traded up 55.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00274193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067517 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.58 or 0.00958642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00081072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00087649 BTC.

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

