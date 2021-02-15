Apache Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apache in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.19). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apache’s FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $17.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $56,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

