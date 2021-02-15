Aperio Group LLC Acquires 11,874 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of ASML worth $107,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in ASML by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $597.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.47. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $601.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

