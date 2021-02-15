Aperio Group LLC Acquires 20,424 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $88,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.74. The stock had a trading volume of 206,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,907. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.16. The company has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

