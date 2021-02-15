Aperio Group LLC Acquires 8,932 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $109,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 7,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom stock traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $486.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,428. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $487.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

