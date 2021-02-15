Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.0% of Aperio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $338,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,857.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM opened at $138.06 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.