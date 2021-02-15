Aperio Group LLC Buys 18,109 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The TJX Companies worth $86,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. 282,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,542. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

