Aperio Group LLC Buys 2,956 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $169,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,852,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 371.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $556.52. The stock had a trading volume of 154,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $531.14 and a 200 day moving average of $508.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.