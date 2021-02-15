Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Starbucks worth $109,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 89,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 247,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,152. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.