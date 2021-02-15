Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $66,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 266,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,600. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.