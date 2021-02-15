Aperio Group LLC Has $138.04 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $138,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,602.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after acquiring an additional 177,732 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 185.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.90. 172,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.94 and its 200-day moving average is $214.17. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

