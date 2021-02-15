Aperio Group LLC Has $146.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $146,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 664,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,678,000 after buying an additional 116,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.85. 614,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

