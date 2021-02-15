Aperio Group LLC Has $162.80 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,371,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,540 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $162,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.37. 2,382,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,326,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

