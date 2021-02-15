Aperio Group LLC Has $66.42 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $66,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,395,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.39. 166,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,528. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

