Aperio Group LLC Has $74.51 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $74,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,896,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,763,000 after buying an additional 34,264 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Tower by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 164,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.19. The company had a trading volume of 74,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

