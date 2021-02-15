Aperio Group LLC Has $82.90 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $82,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $5.23 on Monday, hitting $613.45. 34,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,714. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $634.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.19. The company has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

