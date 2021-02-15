Aperio Group LLC Has $92.52 Million Stock Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Sony worth $92,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 49.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth $3,904,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.53. 23,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.